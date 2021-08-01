Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $35.64 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25.

