Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 7,333.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.73. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

