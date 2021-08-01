Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

