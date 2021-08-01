General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.03. 907,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

