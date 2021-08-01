General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

