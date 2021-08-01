Genesis Shards (GS) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2.26 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

