Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2.43 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

