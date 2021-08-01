Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 36,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,490. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 125.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

