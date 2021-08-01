Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells $68,945.18 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.93 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

