Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,801 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $837,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

SBLK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.