Geode Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of RealNetworks worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

