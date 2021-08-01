Geode Capital Management LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

