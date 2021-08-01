Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

VOO stock opened at $403.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $406.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

