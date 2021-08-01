Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,776 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.