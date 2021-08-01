George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $104.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNGRF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

