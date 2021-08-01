Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 195.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

