Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.40 billion-$25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.64 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.62.

GILD stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

