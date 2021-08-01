GINcoin Price Tops $0.0366 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 941% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 1,091.8% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $294,134.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013476 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021132 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

