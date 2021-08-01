Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,850.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,534.99. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $3,724.04 and a 52-week high of $4,850.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

