Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

GOOD opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

