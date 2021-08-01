Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

