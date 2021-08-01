Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,751 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.93. 3,748,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.17. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $190.67 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

