Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,066 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 12,295,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.37. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

