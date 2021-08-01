Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.71% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 123,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,236. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45.

