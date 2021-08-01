Gold Poker Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $8,776.23 and $13.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00102341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,669.04 or 0.99962929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.95 or 0.00827525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

