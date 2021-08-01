Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 42,443 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Digimarc worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter worth $523,000. Jeneq Management LP increased its position in Digimarc by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Digimarc by 244.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

