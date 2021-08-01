Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

