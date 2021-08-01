Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 158.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NTB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

