Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,375 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

