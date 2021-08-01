Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

