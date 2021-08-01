Govi (GOVI) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00006406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Govi has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $85,255.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,224,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

