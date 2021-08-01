Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

