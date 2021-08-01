Gradient Investments LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

