Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $179.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,393 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

