Gradient Investments LLC Sells 562 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.