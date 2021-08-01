Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 662,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,879,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203,400 shares of company stock worth $1,438,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $221.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

