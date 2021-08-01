GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTM. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

