Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in July

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

REGRF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 111,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,396. Graph Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Graph Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Graph Blockchain Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc and changed its name Graph Blockchain Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

