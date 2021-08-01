Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $13,693,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.