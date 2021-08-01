Graviocoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $521.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00355715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

