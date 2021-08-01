Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

GPL stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

