Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 763 ($9.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

