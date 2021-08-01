Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

