Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.15 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Materion worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.36 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

