Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

