Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,207 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMNX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LMNX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

