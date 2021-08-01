Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

