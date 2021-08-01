Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock worth $5,415,983 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.