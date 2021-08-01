GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. GREE has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

