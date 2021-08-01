Greenlane Renewables’ (GRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$1.64 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.